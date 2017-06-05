Resident Evil: The Final Chapter a " ...

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter a " which character are you?1:36 pm - Jun 9, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NME

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is the sixth and final instalment in the action horror franchise based on the hugely popular game series, and from June 12 it'll be available to stream and buy on Blu-ray and DVD. Starring as long-serving franchise heroine Alice is Milla Jovovich , and she's joined by Ruby Rose , Iain Glen and Eoin Macken as the fight against the dastardly Umbrella Corporation comes to a head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May 12 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May '17 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr '17 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC