Resident Evil: The Final Chapter a " which character are you?1:36 pm - Jun 9, 2017

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is the sixth and final instalment in the action horror franchise based on the hugely popular game series, and from June 12 it'll be available to stream and buy on Blu-ray and DVD. Starring as long-serving franchise heroine Alice is Milla Jovovich , and she's joined by Ruby Rose , Iain Glen and Eoin Macken as the fight against the dastardly Umbrella Corporation comes to a head.

