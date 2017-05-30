Ready, steady, go! Pooh Sticks World Championships 2017 is off
Organisers and participants in the World Poohsticks Championships have descended on the little bridge over the River Windrush at Witney's Langel Common to race their tiny, coloured sticks on the water beneath. The charity event, which has long been a celebration of family and togetherness, has gone ahead despite nationwide horror at last night's terror attack in London.
