Quit notice to Igbos: Dickson preaches unity

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state has condemned the quit notice recently given to Igbos living in northern Nigeria by Arewa Youth Coalition Forum and sued for unity among Nigerians. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in Yanegoa on Monday, Dickson said it was regrettable that some people would deliberately build-up hatred against fellow Nigerians.

Chicago, IL

