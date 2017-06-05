Puddles Pity Party Is Taking on Reality TV - And Putting Mileage on His Clown Shoes
Puddles Pity Party will turn up the sad to 11 during his performance on Tuesday, June 13, at Mesa Arts Center. Stop us if you've heard this one: A 7-foot clown walks into a bar, armed with a suitcase and a setlist of the world's saddest songs to perform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
