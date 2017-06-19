Private airport offers take a backseat

Private airport offers take a backseat

Read more: The Nation

THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation's Greater Manila airport strategy is taking shape and the plans so far exclude massive private sector offers meant to replace the busy Ninoy Aquino International Airport, a government official said. Manuel Antonio Tamayo, DOTr undersecretary for aviation, told reporters that the government would proceed with its own plans to decongest Naia, including developing a portion of the nearby Sangley Point, Cavite air base and Clark International Airport in Pampanga as alternative gateways.

