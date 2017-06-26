Police shooting, protests prompt Seat...

Police shooting, protests prompt Seattle Jewish Federation to halt annual award

14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Last week, the death of Charleena Lyles, a 30-year-old black woman, at the hands of police caused the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle to postpone its annual meeting along with a planned award ceremony for the Seattle Police Department. The killing also prompted a public petition from members of the Seattle Jewish community to rescind the award completely.

