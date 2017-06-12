Police Federation 'strongly resents' ...

Police Federation 'strongly resents' decision not to appoint oversight body for INDECOM

10 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Jamaica Police Federation says it "strongly resents" Government's decision not to institute an oversight body to oversee the Independent Commission of Investigation . "The Jamaica Police Federation understands that INDECOM, being a commission of Parliament, falls directly under the supervision of Parliament, but in our realty it would appear that there exist no active supervision or proper oversight for INDECOM," JPF Chairman Raymond Wilson argued.

Chicago, IL

