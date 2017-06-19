PLATO: Planet Hunting Mission Officia...

PLATO: Planet Hunting Mission Officially Adopted

The European Space Agency has just announced the official adoption of the PLATO mission. The untangled acronym - PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars - tells us that, like Kepler and CoRoT, this is a planet hunting mission with asteroseismological implications.

Chicago, IL

