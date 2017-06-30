Parfums Christian Dior Heads to Arles...

Parfums Christian Dior Heads to Arles for Photo Show

As part of its tie-in with LUMA, the house is hosting an exhibit called "Dior, The Art of Color." PICTURE PERFECT: Parfums Christian Dior is supporting the LUMA Foundation's photography archive program, which this year is honoring Annie Leibovitz during its Les Rencontres de la Photographie international festival in Arles, France, that runs from July 3 to Sept.

