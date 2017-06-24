O.C. pride parade, festival includes playful costumes, serious message
The Frida Cinema float promotes the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" during the 2017 OC Pride parade in Santa Ana, CA on Saturday, June 24, 2017. Tom Sievers dons his dark blue "Ghostbusters" costume when he's teaching science to kids or entertaining patients at local children's hospitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC