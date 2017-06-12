A passenger aboard the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express last night drew the attention of railway minister Suresh Prabhu through a tweet over the inaction by railway authorities over unclean... The North East Region Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference resolved to urge the Centre to take prompt action to accelerate the Act East policy for all-round... Tinsukia district transport officer S.R. Mannan claims to have unearthed a motor vehicle tax evasion scam running into crores of rupees involving private companies putting... Election officials for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections are preparing to tackle many challenges but mosquito bites might be one thing less for them to worry... The North Eastern Hill University today came out strongly against teachers of the central university under the banner of Nehu Teachers' Association on the issue of... The State ... (more)

