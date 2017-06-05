New high-profile residents cause Kalorama parking headaches new

Parking in D.C. is tough enough, but the new arrivals to DC's Kalorama neighborhood -- the Obamas and presidential daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband -- all come with Secret Service security details, which need parking spots, too. The Secret Service has become a fixture in the Kalorama neighborhood, with the Obamas and presidential daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, moving in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.