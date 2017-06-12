More questions than answers after gov...

More questions than answers after governor signs Real ID bill

12 hrs ago

It will be a little easier for Missouri residents to fly, and visit military bases and federal buildings after Jan. 22 because Gov. Eric Greitens signed the Real ID bill Monday. If residents want to fly, visit military bases or federal buildings after that date, they will need to have the new federally compliant ID or a passport.

