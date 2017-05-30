Milla Jovovich is chic walking arm in...

Milla Jovovich is chic walking arm in arm with husband

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Holding on to her man! Makeup-free Milla Jovovich is chic in big glasses as she giggles with husband Paul W.S. Anderson But Milla Jovovich showed her softer side as she was seen loved up with her husband Paul W. S. Anderson in Los Angeles on Sunday. The 41-year-old playfully laughed and smiled as she walked hand in hand with her director husband through LAX airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) 6 hr johnharby 557
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May 12 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May 6 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr '17 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,531,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC