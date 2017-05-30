Milla Jovovich is chic walking arm in arm with husband
Holding on to her man! Makeup-free Milla Jovovich is chic in big glasses as she giggles with husband Paul W.S. Anderson But Milla Jovovich showed her softer side as she was seen loved up with her husband Paul W. S. Anderson in Los Angeles on Sunday. The 41-year-old playfully laughed and smiled as she walked hand in hand with her director husband through LAX airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC