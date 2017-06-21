Michael Brown's parents settle wrongful death lawsuit against Ferguson
The parents of Michael Brown, Lesley McSpadden and Michael Brown, Sr., appear at a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington Sept. 25. The parents of Michael Brown, the unarmed black teen fatally shot by a Ferguson, Mo., police officer, settled a wrongful-death lawsuit with the city Tuesday, closing the civil case over a killing that stoked nationwide debate about African American deaths at the hands of law enforcement.
