Miami-Dade mayor wants to revive Kendall extension of 836 expressway

5 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A day after concerns about westward growth sunk a request to extend the 836 expressway into Kendall, Miami-Dade's mayor stepped in to try and revive the proposal with county commissioners. Mayor Carlos Gimenez called for the commission to reconsider Tuesday's 3-2 committee vote against the proposed extension .

Chicago, IL

