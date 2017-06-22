Maddie Ziegler Disses 'Dance Moms' As Abby Lee Miller Heads To Prison - Watch
Yikes! 'Dance Moms' star Maddie Ziegler has slammed the popular reality show, which made her famous, 'the worst.' Making matters worse is that her harsh words come just as the show's infamous star, Abby Lee Miller, prepares to go to prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC