Laptop ban hot topic as airlines meet in Cancun
Cancn, Mexico: Top airline industry players are meeting Monday and Tuesday in Cancun to seek alternatives to the US and British bans on laptops and tablets on certain flights, which they say is hurting business. The computer bans are looming large over the agenda as the International Air Transport Association holds its annual meeting in the Mexican resort city.
