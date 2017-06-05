Laptop ban could cost US$3.3 billion a year airline industry says

Bomb-detection technology, anti-tampering detection for devices and sniffer dogs among array of screening upgrades proposed at yearly IATA meeting An expanded US ban on laptops in plane cabins could cost airlines and passengers US$3.3 billion a year, industry veterans have estimated, and they are fighting back with bomb-detection technology, anti-tampering detection for devices, sniffer dogs and an array of other security screening options. These countermeasures were proposed at the International Air Transport Association's annual gathering at the Mexican coastal resort of Cancun on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.