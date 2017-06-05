Kosovo's Reassuringly Low-Key Elections Could Be Prelude To 'Harsh Realities'

Amid months of political turmoil across the Balkans, Kosovo's parliamentary elections on June 11 are a chance for the country to confirm its path toward stability and deeper European integration. The country's voters head to the polls for the third time since unilaterally declaring independence from Serbia in 2008, and a year earlier than planned after Prime Minister Isa Mustafa's government lost a no-confidence vote in parliament last month.

