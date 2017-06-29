Know Your Product
Shoegaze, avant-garde alternative, indie rock, garage-something-all somewhat lazy descriptives that have been aimed at Pennsylvania rockers The Districts. They all miss the mark somewhat, because, really the band needs to be heard to be understood, and their recent third album, Popular Manipulations , is a sweet place to start.
