Judge orders Goodwill Central Coast to reinstate two Watsonville forklift drivers fired in 2015

SANTA CRUZ >> A National Labor Relations Board judge has ordered Goodwill Central Coast to reinstate - with back pay - two Spanish-speaking forklift operators from Watsonville who were fired after they claimed a manager harassed them and threatened to kill one of them. Judge Gerald Etchingham concluded that Goodwill Central Coast violated the National Labor Relations Act by firing Martin Barrera and Jesus Fernandez after they engaged in protected “concerted activity” by complaining to their manager.

