Judge orders Goodwill Central Coast to reinstate two Watsonville forklift drivers fired in 2015
SANTA CRUZ >> A National Labor Relations Board judge has ordered Goodwill Central Coast to reinstate - with back pay - two Spanish-speaking forklift operators from Watsonville who were fired after they claimed a manager harassed them and threatened to kill one of them. Judge Gerald Etchingham concluded that Goodwill Central Coast violated the National Labor Relations Act by firing Martin Barrera and Jesus Fernandez after they engaged in protected “concerted activity” by complaining to their manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC