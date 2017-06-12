Jamaican business pioneers highlighted in Huffington Post article
Jamaica received a major boost over the weekend with New York City-based digital news publication, Huffington Post, highlighting some of the brand's best-known icons - track star Usain Bolt, entertainer Sean Paul and businessmen Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Paul B Scott and Michael Lee-Chin - among those piloting its growth and development. The article, which debunked some ill-informed views about the country, noted in part that, "Jamaica has produced many of its own trailblazers in business including many in the diaspora", and that "some of the island's business pioneers championing the nation's renewed sense of confidence and strong spirit for success."
