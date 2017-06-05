Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to learn and study the foreign language and culture
Gainesville native Ivy Gerrell will head off to Shanghai, China, on June 23 to study the language for six weeks. For the past four years, Ivy Gerrell has made studying the Chinese language part of her high school and college coursework.
