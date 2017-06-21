Italian Boy Becomes Youngest Patient Bridged to Transplant with the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart
Andrei, 12, is the world's youngest patient to be bridged to transplant with the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart. He is pictured after his heart transplant with his surgeon Dr. Antonio Amodeo at Bambino GesA1 Children's Hospital in Rome, Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC