Is there an alternative to disposable diapers?

You know that disposable diapers are ecologically questionable, but cloth diapers seem too messy for you and your child -- is there an alternative? The answer is 'yes' according to Jeffrey M. Bender, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Rosemary C. She, MD, a pathologist and medical microbiologist at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California. On June 21, they published a perspective paper in Pediatrics , about an age-old practice now known as elimination communication .

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.