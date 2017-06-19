Is there an alternative to disposable...

Is there an alternative to disposable diapers?

16 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

You know that disposable diapers are ecologically questionable, but cloth diapers seem too messy for you and your child -- is there an alternative? The answer is 'yes' according to Jeffrey M. Bender, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Rosemary C. She, MD, a pathologist and medical microbiologist at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California. On June 21, they published a perspective paper in Pediatrics , about an age-old practice now known as elimination communication .

Chicago, IL

