Into the woods with chart-topping stars

TAKING to the stage of the forest's ferny floor concerts this year are Olly Murs, Craig David, Elbow and Rick Astley. Westonbirt Arboretum in Tetbury plays host to the 17th annual Forest Live series of summer gigs and on Sunday, June 18 Craig David will be swapping his urban street for leafy glades as the UK Garage pioneer sings a mix of his latest hits including When The Bassline Drops, Nothing Like This and the BBC Children In Need official single Following My Intuition with his earlier classics.

