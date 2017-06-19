Interested parties meeting to discuss controversial intersection project
After residents said they did not want a roundabout, the Columbia Public Works Department has come up with other options. It will hold an interested parties meeting to present the possibilities for improvement to the Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Road intersection on June 27. Currently, there is a four way stop at the intersection.
