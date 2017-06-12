Infant Jesus old boys urge youths to ...

Infant Jesus old boys urge youths to embrace peace, shun violence

OLD Students of Infant Jesus Academy, IJA, Asaba, has urged youths to shun any act capable of bringing disharmony in Nigeria, noting that there is no alternative to peaceful coexistence. They also commended the Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Rose Okwechime for her commitment towards nurturing a new generation of Nigerians, who would contribute to the development of the nation.

