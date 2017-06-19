Ice cream sales sore as high temperatures continue
Temperatures soared to 30A C on Tuesday, with ice cream parlours and hardware stores reaping the benefits of the sunny weather while local transport struggled under the strain of another scorching day. Ray's Ice Creams in the Old Town were among those to profit, bringing forward an anticipated seven-day week to take advantage of the boom in business.
