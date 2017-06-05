How Allen Ginsberg Wrote The Poem Of A Generation

At some point, either in a high school English class or in a circle of semi-stoned friends - frankly, sometimes they're one and the same - you've likely heard the famous opening line of Allen Ginsberg's poem "Howl:" "I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness,/starving hysterical naked,/dragging themselves through the negro streets at dawn looking/for an angry fix." Now, thanks to Stanford Libraries and the Allen Ginsberg Estate, you can see how the Jewish poet from New Jersey drafted the poem that encapsulated the visceral anguish and joys of the Beat Generation.

