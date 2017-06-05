Housing advocates stage block party-p...

Housing advocates stage block party-protest with deadline looming to clear Balmoral SRO

Read more: GlobalNews

Several hundred people gathered outside the soon-to-be empty Balmoral Hotel in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Sunday to protest the city's response to the troubled single-room occupancy building. More than 150 people took to the streets, shutting down several blocks of East Hastings Street, just one day ahead of a mandated evacuation of the building.

