Housing advocates stage block party-protest with deadline looming to clear Balmoral SRO
Several hundred people gathered outside the soon-to-be empty Balmoral Hotel in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Sunday to protest the city's response to the troubled single-room occupancy building. More than 150 people took to the streets, shutting down several blocks of East Hastings Street, just one day ahead of a mandated evacuation of the building.
