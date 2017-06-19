Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions announce 2017 tour
After being revealed on the Desert Daze lineup, Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions have announced a tour in support of last year's great Until the Hunter . So far, support acts on the tour include Peaking Lights, Daydream Machine , and Mariee Sioux .
