Hamilton Lane wraps up fourth secondary fund at $1.9 bln

Hamilton Lane , an alternative investment firm, closed its fourth private equity second fund at $1.9 billion, beating its $1.25 billion target. Fund IV's limited partners include Taft-Hartley pension plans, corporate and public pensions, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, endowments, foundations and other financial institutions.

