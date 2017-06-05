Hamilton Lane wraps up fourth secondary fund at $1.9 bln
Hamilton Lane , an alternative investment firm, closed its fourth private equity second fund at $1.9 billion, beating its $1.25 billion target. Fund IV's limited partners include Taft-Hartley pension plans, corporate and public pensions, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, endowments, foundations and other financial institutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC