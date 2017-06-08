Gulf crisis not to affect Qatar's LNG...

Gulf crisis not to affect Qatar's LNG and oil exports: Expert

Yesterday Read more: The Peninsula

Ankara: Qatar's liquefied natural gas and oil exports will not be affected unless the crisis between Qatar and some Gulf states escalates to pre-war levels, Luiz Pinto, a joint visiting fellow at the Brookings Doha Center and Qatar University told Anadolu Agency yesterday. Pinto said that the rift would mostly affect Saudi and United Arab Emirates exports and re-exports to Qatar, including food and basic goods.

