GST Roll Out: Traders call for statewide strike in Jammu and Kashmir on June 17

Mumbai, June 16: The ride to implementation of Goods and Services Tax , it seems, is going to be a bumpy one. A day after the Civil Aviation Ministry revealed its reservations with GST roll out from July 1, the Kashmir traders and Manufacturers' have called for a strike on June 17, to protest the tax regime, saying that it will 'dilute' the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir with Indian Constitution, media reports said on Friday.

