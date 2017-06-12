GST Roll Out: Traders call for statew...

GST Roll Out: Traders call for statewide strike in Jammu and Kashmir on June 17

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Mumbai, June 16: The ride to implementation of Goods and Services Tax , it seems, is going to be a bumpy one. A day after the Civil Aviation Ministry revealed its reservations with GST roll out from July 1, the Kashmir traders and Manufacturers' have called for a strike on June 17, to protest the tax regime, saying that it will 'dilute' the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir with Indian Constitution, media reports said on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May '17 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May '17 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr '17 Yup 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb '17 Greg 14
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC