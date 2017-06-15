Grupo Frente at Galerie Lelong

Galerie Lelong is pleased to present Grupo Frente, the first in-depth U.S. exhibition of the historic Rio de Janeiro-based artist group. The exhibition will include works by Lygia Clark, Hlio Oiticica, Abraham Palatnik, Lygia Pape, and Ivan Serpa, and will shed light on lesser known members such as Alusio Carvo, Joo Jos Costa, Rubem Ludolf, Csar Oiticica, and Dcio Vieira.

