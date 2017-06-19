Grosses: You Deserve It! Swinging Ton...

Grosses: You Deserve It! Swinging Tonys Perf Leads Bandstand to Best Week Yet

Broadway's biggest night - the Tony Awards - showcased a slew of new musicals that debuted in the 2016-2017 season. One of those fresh works was the lively Bandstand , which in addition to taking home a Tony for Andy Blankenbuehler's swing-filled choreography, showed off its talented cast in one of the night's most impressive performances .

