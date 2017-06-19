Graffiti artist 'Banksy' inadvertently outed as member of trip-hop group Massive Attack
After years of speculation, it appears that the identity of graffiti artist Banksy may have been inadvertently revealed as Robert Del Naja, one of the founding members of U.K. trip-hop group Massive Attack. Jezebel.com reported that fellow musician, producer and DJ Goldie slipped up and referred to Banksy as "Robert" in a podcast interview about commercial appropriation of street culture like graffiti.
