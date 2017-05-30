Govt to spend $100m yearly to improve schools' security
The Government plans to spend $100 million per annum, beginning next year, to improve safety at schools deemed to have inadequate security arrangements. Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator Ruel Reid, says the undertaking will include the installation of perimeter fencing, LED lighting, and electronic surveillance equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC