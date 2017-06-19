Good gastropub fun at Public Beer Win...

Good gastropub fun at Public Beer Wine Shop in Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Atmosphere: Funky, warehouse like beer and wine pub, with films showing against one wall, and a sense of being in an alternative world of hipness Suggested dishes: Chips and Salsa Flight , Guacamole with Chips , Rosa's Tostada , Charred Broccolini , Brisket Sandwich , House Charcuterie . Is the literally named Public Beer Wine Shop a restaurant? A gastropub? A liquor store? A nonprivate private club? An exceedingly eccentric dive? Or perhaps it's just a joint in which to hang out without having to think about what it may be, where you can stare at a film playing silently on one wall while sipping a School for Ants IPA from Mumford Brewing in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May '17 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May '17 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr '17 Yup 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC