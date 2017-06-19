GNF hopeful of government support

While preparing for the Senior Africa Netball Championship in Uganda, the Ghana Netball Federation has been assured of government's support to participate in the tournament The Federation received an assurance of financial support together with some incentives from the government when they paid a courtesy call on the Director General of the National Sports Authority on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. The ministry of youth and sports has promised to pay for the team's affiliation fee and consequently meet on others, after an agreement to revise the submitted budget.

