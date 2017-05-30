Global RF Duplexer Market Rising at $8.0 Billion in 2020
Zion Market Research has published a new report titled " RF Duplexer Market for Cellular, Wireless Communication, Military, FO Communication, Consumer and Automatic & Miscellaneous Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2014-2020". According to the report, global demand for RF duplexer was valued at approximately USD 4.0 billion in 2014 is expected to reach USD 8.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% between 2015 and 2020.
