Glamorous Milla Jovovich dazzles on the red carpet as she slips into plunging pink gown for Shanghai International Film Festival And Milla Jovovich, 41, kept to her old style tricks as she arrived at the Golden Goblet Awards and Closing Ceremony of 20th Shanghai International Film Festival at Shanghai Grand Theatre, China in a show-stopping gown. The acclaimed action star commanded attention at the cinematic event in her plunging pink floor-grazer which featured intricate red beading down the bodice on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.