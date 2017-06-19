Glamorous Milla Jovovich dazzles on the red carpet
Glamorous Milla Jovovich dazzles on the red carpet as she slips into plunging pink gown for Shanghai International Film Festival And Milla Jovovich, 41, kept to her old style tricks as she arrived at the Golden Goblet Awards and Closing Ceremony of 20th Shanghai International Film Festival at Shanghai Grand Theatre, China in a show-stopping gown. The acclaimed action star commanded attention at the cinematic event in her plunging pink floor-grazer which featured intricate red beading down the bodice on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC