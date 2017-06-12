gelato village leicester

17 hrs ago Read more: This Is Leicestershire

If there's the slightest glimmer of sunshine in the sky, you can pretty much guarantee that a certain gelato business in the centre of Leicester will be teeming with foodies, eager for a scoop of delicious dessert. And once you've tasted Gelato Village's carefully crafted artisan gelato - with flavours including white chocolate and lavender, salted caramel, tiramisu and even rose blossom and fruits of the forest - no other frozen treat compares.

