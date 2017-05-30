Future may brighten for crumbling Pig...

Future may brighten for crumbling Pigeon Point Lighthouse

Terry Kiser, a state parks superintendent, opens the gate to the Pigeon Point Lighthouse in Pescadero on May 30. SANTA CRUZ >> The effort to find $8 million to restore Pigeon Point Lighthouse gained new momentum Friday when state officials approved a general plan for the park surrounding the structure and identified several possible funding sources - including new gas tax money - to pay for repairing the crumbling 1871-era landmark. Making the needed repairs to the tallest lighthouse on the West Coast would allow the public to walk to the top of the structure for the first time since it was closed to the public in 2001.

