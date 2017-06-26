Full durum: The South Australian science of spaghetti

A pasta industry more than 15,000km from Italy is thriving thanks to a unique collaboration between farmers, durum wheat researchers and a major food manufacturer. Almost no durum wheat was grown in southern Australia until the 1990s, when Adelaide-based San Remo Macaroni Company and a handful of growers approached the University of Adelaide about developing varieties that could handle the often-harsh conditions in South Australia, the country's driest state.

