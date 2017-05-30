Friday random ten - Girls' music of 2016, part 1
The girls got their share of music last year as well, enough to span two lists. Here's the first half: 1. Confident - Demi Lovato 2. Ex's & Oh's - Elle King 3. Mockingbird - Eminem 4. Hello - Adele 5. Brave Honest Beautiful - Fifth Harmony 6. Chandelier - Sia 7. Dance Like Nobody's Watching - Laura Marano 8. Watch Me - Jessie J I'll be honest, I like a lot of these songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Off the Kuff.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC