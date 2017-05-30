Friday random ten - Girls' music of 2016, part 1

The girls got their share of music last year as well, enough to span two lists. Here's the first half: 1. Confident - Demi Lovato 2. Ex's & Oh's - Elle King 3. Mockingbird - Eminem 4. Hello - Adele 5. Brave Honest Beautiful - Fifth Harmony 6. Chandelier - Sia 7. Dance Like Nobody's Watching - Laura Marano 8. Watch Me - Jessie J I'll be honest, I like a lot of these songs.

