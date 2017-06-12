Former Sandwich schoolboy David Johns...

Former Sandwich schoolboy David Johnston shares journey after making it big on LA music scene

Songwriter David Johnston has come a long way from mixing tracks in the music rooms after hours at Sir Roger Manwood's School. The 27-year-old, who now goes by the name of David Keiffer, is one half of alternative pop duo Life of Dillon with Joe Femi, 26. Having landed a record deal in New York with Disruptor/Epic Records a joint venture of Sony Music and signed to publishing label Selector Songs/Sony ATV Publishing, the last year has seen him work with the likes of Leona Lewis, tour with Meghan Trainor and appear on James Cordon's The Late Late Show.

