Former Sandwich schoolboy David Johnston shares journey after making it big on LA music scene
Songwriter David Johnston has come a long way from mixing tracks in the music rooms after hours at Sir Roger Manwood's School. The 27-year-old, who now goes by the name of David Keiffer, is one half of alternative pop duo Life of Dillon with Joe Femi, 26. Having landed a record deal in New York with Disruptor/Epic Records a joint venture of Sony Music and signed to publishing label Selector Songs/Sony ATV Publishing, the last year has seen him work with the likes of Leona Lewis, tour with Meghan Trainor and appear on James Cordon's The Late Late Show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC