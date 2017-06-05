Florida woman sentenced in Sandy Hook parent threat case
An undated photo provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows Lucy Richards of Brandon, Fla. Richards has pleaded guilty to threatening a man whose 6-year-old son was killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a Connecticut school, which she believed was a hoax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC